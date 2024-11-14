sb.scorecardresearch
  • 18-Year-Old Man Attacks Friend With Sharp Knife For Not Sharing Ciggarate In Thane

Published 17:27 IST, November 14th 2024

18-Year-Old Man Attacks Friend With Sharp Knife For Not Sharing Ciggarate In Thane

An 18-year-old man was arrested for severely assaulting a friend over a cigarette in Maharashtra’s Thane, an official said on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
18-Year-Old man attacks friend with sharp knife for not sharing ciggarate in Thane
18-Year-Old man attacks friend with sharp knife for not sharing ciggarate in Thane | Image: X
17:27 IST, November 14th 2024