19-Year-Old College Student Flashes Private Parts At Female Teachers In Surat, Arrested

Surat: A 19-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly flashing private parts at female teachers in Surat, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused college student was regularly making obscene gestures towards the female tuition teachers in the past few weeks.

The victims told the police that on October 19, when they arrived at the Suman Sathi building, a masked young man began making obscene gestures at them. Both victims quickly left the area in fear. They informed their parents, who advised them to contact the police if such an incident occurred again.

However, the accused continued his actions, stalking them regularly.

“On November 20, while one of the victims was on their way to tuition classes around 4 pm, the same individual appeared again, wearing a mask and shorts, and riding a motorcycle. He made inappropriate demands and then left on his bike,” officials said.

