Advertisement

Jammu: In the killing of four Indian Air Force officials in Srinagar in 1990, a crucial eyewitness in a special CBI court on Thursday, January 18, identified JKLF chief Yasin Malik as the main shooter. Four IAF personnel, including a squadron leader, were killed and 22 injured on January 25, 1990, at Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, a former IAF staffer and a witness for the prosecution, identified Malik who was produced before the court through video from Delhi's Tihar Jail where he has been incarcerated for several years in a terror-funding case.

Advertisement

"This is an important development in the case... the prosecution witness has identified Malik as the man behind the shooting," said Senior Public Prosecutor for CBI Monika Kohli.

Kashmiri Pandits had to flee the valley as the region saw an unpronounced rise in separatist violence resulting in cold blooded murders of several Pandits, BJP leader Tika Lal Taploo, Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo, journalist Prem Nath Bhat among others. The killings were led by Bitta Karate aka Farooq Ahmed Dar and Yasin Malik under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement