×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

1992 Riots and 1993 Blasts: Maharashtra Govt Initiates Steps to Compensate Kin of Victims

The government has urged representatives or heirs of those who lost their lives in the riots and blasts to approach offices of the city within the next month.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The move to compensate the victims comes after a 2022 verdict of the Supreme Court on the same.
The move to compensate the victims comes after a 2022 verdict of the Supreme Court on the same. | Image:File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Three decades after the 1992 communal riots and the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has initiated steps to compensate the legal heirs of persons who were killed or went missing during the tragic events.

The government issued an appeal letter on March 14, urging the legal representatives or heirs of those who lost their lives or went missing in the aftermath of the riots and blasts to approach offices of the city and suburban collectors within the next month.

Advertisement

The move was prompted by a Supreme Court order of November 2022, directing the Maharashtra government to locate the legal heirs of the deceased or missing individuals from the period between the communal riots in December 1992 and the bomb blasts in March 1993 in Mumbai, and provide them with compensation and interest arrears.

During the turbulent period of December 1992 and January 1993, Mumbai was engulfed in communal tensions and riots, resulting in approximately 900 deaths and 168 persons missing. On March 12, 1993, a series of 13 blasts rocked various parts of the city, claiming 257 lives.

Advertisement

According to the Supreme Court's ruling, the state government in 1998 issued a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the deceased or missing victims from the riots and blasts incidents.

While the government had compensated the legal heirs of all 900 deceased and 60 missing persons, the remaining missing persons' legal heirs were yet to be located for disbursing the compensation.

Advertisement

Criticising the government for not adequately pursuing the missing persons' legal heirs, the Supreme Court mandated that the compensation amount, along with a 9 per cent interest from 1998, be paid to all the victims' families.

In the recent letter, the government disclosed a list of deceased or missing persons whose legal relatives remain untraceable on government websites.

Advertisement

"The legal heirs of the listed deceased/missing persons are hereby requested to approach the Mumbai city and Mumbai Suburban Collector's office within one month with necessary documentation and identity proof for financial assistance from the government," the letter said.

The government cautioned that legal action would be taken against individuals providing false documents or misleading information to claim benefits.

Advertisement

Emphasising the failures in maintaining law and order during the tumultuous period between 1992 and 1993, the Supreme Court underscored the state government's responsibility to ensure the protection of people's fundamental rights and to offer compensation to the affected persons.

"One of the root causes of people's suffering was the failure of the State Government to maintain law and order. Therefore, the affected persons had a right to seek compensation from the government," the Supreme Court had stated. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Z Flip

Bend or fold

a few seconds ago
Snake Venom at Rave Party Case: Police arrests YouTuber Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Arrested

2 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

Political Donor

10 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

13 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
European Union

EU's aid package

16 minutes ago
Jackie Chan photos

Jackie Chan's Viral Pics

21 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

25 minutes ago
Instagram user hides Rs500 note across Delhi

Instagram User Hides ₹500

26 minutes ago
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong marries her long time partner

Australian Minister

26 minutes ago
Adani Group

Adani's green agenda

27 minutes ago
Natasha Dalal

Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump

36 minutes ago
The Surprising Benefits of Video Games Beyond Just Entertainment

Indian App story

40 minutes ago
Representative image of an Indian fishing boat.

SL Navy Indian Fishermen

44 minutes ago
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma

Kaif on pitch doctoring

an hour ago
hardik pandya emotional statement ahed of ipl 2024

Pandya on his injury

an hour ago
Iceland Volcanic Eruption

Watch: Iceland Volcano

an hour ago
R Madhavan in Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 18 hours ago

  3. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  5. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo