Published 16:07 IST, August 20th 2024
Ajmer POCSO Court Sentences Six to Life Imprisonment in 1992 Sex Scandal Case
The court found the six guilty of blackmailing and gang-raping more than 100 school and college girls by using nude photographs to coerce them.
Reported by: Digital Desk
The court found Nafees Chishti, Naseem alias Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Ghani, and Syed Zameer Hussain guilty | Image: ANI/Twitter
