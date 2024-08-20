sb.scorecardresearch
  • Ajmer POCSO Court Sentences Six to Life Imprisonment in 1992 Sex Scandal Case

Published 16:07 IST, August 20th 2024

Ajmer POCSO Court Sentences Six to Life Imprisonment in 1992 Sex Scandal Case

The court found the six guilty of blackmailing and gang-raping more than 100 school and college girls by using nude photographs to coerce them.

The court found Nafees Chishti, Naseem alias Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Ghani, and Syed Zameer Hussain guilty
16:04 IST, August 20th 2024