Updated September 19th, 2021 at 21:08 IST

1K cyclists take part in cycle race organised by J-K Police in Srinagar

Around 1,000 cyclists participated in a cycle race, 'Pedal for Peace', organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar on Sunday, an official spokesperson said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Around 1,000 cyclists participated in a cycle race, 'Pedal for Peace', organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar on Sunday, an official spokesperson said.

The event was flagged off by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh near the famous Dal Lake. He lauded the cyclists for their participation and said that he hoped that more people would take part in such events organised by police in the future.

Later, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the awards ceremony and gave away prizes to the winners.

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with J-K Cycling Association, Srinagar organised a mega sports event, 'Pedal for Peace', the police spokesperson said.

The race was flagged off near Environment Park overlooking the Dal Lake here at 6:30 am. The event received an overwhelming response and culminated at 9 am. An impressive awards ceremony was held at the Police Golf Course, he said.

The event was open for all and there were seven different categories -- senior (men) above 17 years (ATB) professional cyclists, senior (men) above 17 years (MTB) cyclists, girls above 14 years (MTB) cyclists, junior boys under 17 years (MTB) cyclists, sub-junior (boys) under 14 years (MTB) cyclists, sub-junior (girls) under 14 years (MTB) cyclists and veterans.

Three winners from each category were given cash prizes. Consolation prizes were also given to the junior category participants.

Speaking at the event, DGP Singh lauded the cyclists for their participation.

"The J-K Police always organises such events for our young boys and girls where sports activities are encouraged. Last year, about 500 children participated in the event. This year, the participation has increased," he said.

"I am happy that kids are now coming out to play after the pandemic and are participating in large numbers in such events that we organise for peace," he said.

Singh said now that Covid is waning, he hopes that more youngsters will participate in such events in the coming time.

Last year, around 70,000 youngsters participated in events organised by the police.

"This year also, various activities have been planned, especially under the theme of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'," he added.

"Sporting events are not only good for our own health but also for the health of society. They maintain brotherhood as well," the DGP said. 

Published September 19th, 2021 at 21:08 IST

