Published 13:43 IST, August 30th 2024
2 Booked for Abetment of Suicide After Two Dalit Girls Found Hanging from Tree in UP's Farrukhabad
Days after two minor Dalit girls were found hanging from a tree in UP's Farrukhabad, two have been booked for abetment of suicide.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
2 Booked for Abetment of Suicide in Farrukhabad Case of Girls Found Hanging from Tree | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
13:43 IST, August 30th 2024