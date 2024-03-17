×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

2 Brothers Arrested for Posing As ED Officers and Extorting Money From Government Officials

Two brothers were arrested in Odisha's Dhenkenal district for allegedly posing as Enforcement Directorate officers, and extorting money from government officials, police said on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
2 Brothers Got Arrested for Portraying As ED Officers and Extorting Money From Government Officials
2 Brothers Got Arrested for Posing As ED Officers and Extorting Money From Government Officials | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Odisha: Two brothers were arrested in Odisha's Dhenkenal district for allegedly posing as Enforcement Directorate officers, and extorting money from government officials, police said on Sunday.

Tarinisen Mohapatra (30) and Brahmashankar Mohapatra (27) were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police from their home in Dhenkanal town on Saturday, they said.

Advertisement

The brothers borrowed a huge amount of money and were not being able to repay the lenders. So, they hatched a plan to cheat government employees, police said.

Posing as "Additional Director of ED Bhubaneswar", they contacted about 300 officers of different government departments of the state over the phone.

Advertisement

They succeeded in extorting money from some of the officers, and in total payments of more than Rs 16 lakh have been traced. They used to take payments through PhonePe and GPay, and issued fake "clearance letters" to the officers, clearing them of all "charges".

They were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Chhatrapur sub-collector Debadatta Mohanta, an STF officer said.

Advertisement

A laptop, a desktop, five mobile phones, bank passbooks and chequebooks, fake ID cards and 17 ATM cards were seized from them, he said. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

a few seconds ago
Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bilbao

3 minutes ago
Haircuts

Hairstyles For Men

3 minutes ago
Collagen Booster

Boost Collagen Growth

8 minutes ago
Summer gifts for your special partner

Summer Essential Gifts

11 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

Sophie Molineux

11 minutes ago
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody.

WB Shahjahan's Brother

15 minutes ago
Francisco Goya

Francisco Goya Paintings

15 minutes ago
Shakira

Shakira On Gerard Pique

18 minutes ago
Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Khloe Celebrates Rob

19 minutes ago
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case

NIA Action Against PFI

19 minutes ago
Rati Pandey

Rati On Discrimination

20 minutes ago
Agriculture

ITU FAO partner

34 minutes ago
Niger US

US Ops at risk?

38 minutes ago
Pakistan Team

Naseem Shah on Pak team

41 minutes ago
AP

Mike Pence slams Trump

an hour ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu On BO Success

an hour ago
An operation is underway to trap a leopard that entered a Jharkhand industrial area.

J'Khand Leopard Trap

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo