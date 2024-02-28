English
Updated September 11th, 2021 at 17:27 IST

2 children found dead in UP field

The police on Saturday found bodies of two children with hilt marks on their necks in a village in Bahraich, officials said.

Press Trust Of India
The 10-year-old girl and the eight-year-old boy were allegedly murdered, they said, adding their identity was yet to be ascertained.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyanjay Singh said: "Bodies of two children were found in a sugarcane field on Saturday morning in Basantapur village under Fakharpur police station. One child is a boy, while the other is a girl. Both were attacked with sharp-edged weapons. The age of the deceased girl is around 10 years, while that of the boy is eight."

Four police teams have been constituted to probe the incident, the officer said. 

Published September 11th, 2021 at 17:27 IST

