  • 2 Children Injured as School Van Falls into River in Chhattisgarh's Sakti

Published 13:27 IST, October 23rd 2024

2 Children Injured as School Van Falls into River in Chhattisgarh's Sakti

Two children were injured when a van carrying school children fell into a river got submerged in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
