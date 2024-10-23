Published 13:27 IST, October 23rd 2024
2 Children Injured as School Van Falls into River in Chhattisgarh's Sakti
Two children were injured when a van carrying school children fell into a river got submerged in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, police said.
Two children were injured when a van carrying school children fell into a river got submerged in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, police said. | Image: ANI
