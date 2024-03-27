Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:14 IST
2 Chinese Nationals Arrested For Illegally Entering India from Nepal
Police have registered a case against them under section 14A of the Foreigner's Act.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Noida: In a joint operation, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Siddharthnagar police arrested two people, including a woman, for attempting to cross into the Indian soil from Kakarhwa border via Nepal on March 26, said police. They were produced in the court.
After interrogation, it was revealed that they were Chinese nationals and had entered India without any legal documents. Cops have recovered two Chinese passports, a tourist visa from Nepal, 2 mobile phones, 2 Nepalese SIM cards and 2 Chinese SIM cards from their possession.
Advertisement
Siddharthnagar ASP Siddharth Singh said, "On March 26, SSB and a team of Mohana Police station caught a man and a woman. After interrogation, it was revealed that they were Chinese nationals and had entered India without any legal documents. A case has been registered against them under section 14A of the Foreigner's Act."
Police have registered a case against them under section 14A of the Foreigner's Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Advertisement
Published March 27th, 2024 at 15:31 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Hair Solutions To Boost Hair GrowthWeb Stories17 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.