Noida: In a joint operation, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Siddharthnagar police arrested two people, including a woman, for attempting to cross into the Indian soil from Kakarhwa border via Nepal on March 26, said police. They were produced in the court.

After interrogation, it was revealed that they were Chinese nationals and had entered India without any legal documents. Cops have recovered two Chinese passports, a tourist visa from Nepal, 2 mobile phones, 2 Nepalese SIM cards and 2 Chinese SIM cards from their possession.

Siddharthnagar ASP Siddharth Singh said, "On March 26, SSB and a team of Mohana Police station caught a man and a woman. After interrogation, it was revealed that they were Chinese nationals and had entered India without any legal documents. A case has been registered against them under section 14A of the Foreigner's Act."

Police have registered a case against them under section 14A of the Foreigner's Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

