Updated April 22nd, 2022 at 13:43 IST

2 dead, 30 injured after balcony of house in Lucknow collapses during wedding ceremony

Two people were killed and at least 30 others injured after the balcony of a house here collapsed, police said on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
accident
image: pti/rep | Image:self
The incident occurred in Nudrikheda village under Bijnor police station area on Thursday night when a wedding ceremony was underway in the house, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Bijnor police station, Rajkumar said, "A balcony of the ancestral house of Sashindra Yadav collapsed when the wedding ceremony of his daughter was underway."

At the time of the incident, several women were standing on the balcony to welcome the wedding procession, he said.

The deceased were identified as Shraddha (5) and Kishore Tiwari (45), the police said.

Nearly 12 of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and they are stable. The others sustained minor injuries, the SHO said.

No complaint was filed in connection with the incident, he said.

Published April 22nd, 2022 at 13:43 IST

