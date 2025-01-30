2 Delhi-Based Travel Agents Arrested For Arranging Fake Visas

New Delhi: Two Delhi-based travel agents were arrested for allegedly arranging fake Poland visas for two individuals, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Udaypal Singh, 42, and Tajinder, 51, were caught after two passengers were deported from Dubai for travelling with counterfeit visas, they added.

According to the police, the two passengers, Saurav Kumar and Sumit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, had intended to reach Poland via Dubai but were detained at Dubai Airport due to fraudulent travel documents. Upon their return to India, an investigation was launched, leading to the arrest of a key agent, Paramjeet Singh, who revealed the involvement of Udaypal and Tajinder.

Police discovered that Udaypal, who had been previously arrested in a similar case in 2024, operated a printing company where he produced fake visas.

Tajinder worked alongside him, facilitating fraudulent documentation for unsuspecting travellers in exchange for large sums of money. The two had been charging victims up to Rs 10 lakh for fake visas and travel arrangements, said the officer.