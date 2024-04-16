Updated June 12th, 2022 at 22:57 IST
2 die after truck hits bike in Agra
2 die after truck hits bike in Agra
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Advertisement
Agra, Jun 12 (PTI) Two bike-borne men died after being hit by a truck in Agra on Sunday evening, police said.
The incident occurred around 5 pm near the New Dakshin Bypass under the Malpura police station limits, they said.
Advertisement
SHO of Malpura police station Tejveer Singh said the deceased have been identified as Sunahari Lal (50), Anil Kumar (35), both residents of Fatehabad Block in Agra District Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
The truck has been impounded but the driver has managed to flee. PTI COR NSD NSD
Advertisement
Published June 12th, 2022 at 22:57 IST