Updated January 3rd, 2023 at 13:25 IST
2 die in road accident in Odisha
At least two persons died and three others, including an infant, were injured when their car collided with a passenger bus in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Tuesday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
At least two persons died and three others, including an infant, were injured when their car collided with a passenger bus in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place near Chancher on National Highway-26 on Monday night, they said.
While two persons died on the spot, two women and the infant suffered critical injuries, a police officer said, adding, they were admitted to Bhawanipatna Government Hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Dilip Gochayat and Dinesh Nayak of Bhawanipatna.
Advertisement
Published January 3rd, 2023 at 13:25 IST