2 Feared Trapped as Landslide Hits Bungalows in Lavasa City; One Killed in Rain-Related Incident
One person died in a rain-related incident, while two individuals were feared trapped after a landslide hit three bungalows in Lavasa city in Pune district.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
2 Feared Trapped as Landslide Hits Bungalows in Lavasa City; One Killed in Rain-Related Incident | Image: ANI
