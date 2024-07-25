sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:00 IST, July 25th 2024

2 Feared Trapped as Landslide Hits Bungalows in Lavasa City; One Killed in Rain-Related Incident

One person died in a rain-related incident, while two individuals were feared trapped after a landslide hit three bungalows in Lavasa city in Pune district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
lavasa
2 Feared Trapped as Landslide Hits Bungalows in Lavasa City; One Killed in Rain-Related Incident | Image: ANI
