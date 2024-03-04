Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

2 Female Bouncers Assaulted by 5 Men in Gurugram, FIR Registered

The police said that both complainants, Megha and Aarti, were at the Ebowla club when the men allegedly misbehaved with a guest.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman kills her husband in Nagpur.
A woman killed her husband over drinking habits in Maharashtra's Nagpur. | Image:PTI/ Representational
Gurugram: Two women bouncers were assaulted by a group of five men at a club in Gurugram’s Sector-30 on the weekend, as per media reports.

The police said that both complainants, Megha and Aarti, were at the club when the men allegedly misbehaved with a guest, prompting the former's intervention.

Megha told the police that the attack happened between 2:30 am and 3 am. She said that the men misbehaved with the guest at the club, used foul language, teased, and inappropriate behaviour.

Megha added that when she and Aarti asked them to leave, the group verbally abused and physically assaulted the two girls. She alleged that the men even attempted to run her over with their car and threatened to kill them before leaving.

She identified four of the five accused. An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention).

However, no arrests have been made yet.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

