2 Foreign Tourists Stranded on Dangerous Cliff in Ladakh, Rescued

Ladakh: Two foreign tourists, marooned on a dangerous cliff, were successfully rescued in the Khalsi sub-division in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Wednesday, police said.

The women trekkers, Sullivan Deirdre from Ireland and Van Der Weijden from the Netherlands, found themselves in torment at an altitude of about 10,300 feet due to the greasy conditions and called for help, Station House Officer of the Khalsi police station Nisar Ali said.

Ali, who led the rescue mission, said they received the distress call at around 10:30 am and immediately moved towards the Nabtakla cliff.

After covering 30 km in a vehicle, the rescue team trekked the treacherous path between Ang and Hemis-Shukpachan for nearly two hours, before reaching the stranded tourists, who were then safely rescued and brought to the Khalsi police station, the officer told reporters.

Both the tourists were in good health and later, left for their hotel in Leh, he said.

Indian Army Rescues 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh

At least 80 persons, including women and children, were rescued after they were left stranded amid snowfall in 17,688-feet-high Chang La pass between Leh and Shyok river valley in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Army said on Sunday. The midnight operation was carried out by the soldiers of the Trishul Division, Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army said.

“Soldiers of Trishul Division responded immediately to an emergent situation at icy heights of Chang La to clear a traffic block, working relentlessly for two hours in the night, and brought relief to almost 80 persons including ladies & children stuck amidst the snowfall," the corps wrote on its official social media handle 'X'. It also shared a few pictures and a video of the rescue operation. (With inputs from PTI)

