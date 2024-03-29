×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2022 at 11:43 IST

2 held for snatching woman's bag in Delhi

2 held for snatching woman's bag in Delhi

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching the bag of a woman from a moving e-rickshaw in Anand Vihar area here, police said on Saturday.

The woman, Ritu, fell off the e-rickshaw while resisting the snatching bid, which took place on Monday. She sustained severe head injuries and is stated to be critical, they said.

Advertisement

The two accused were arrested on Friday, the police said.

Ritu and one of her relatives were going to attend a function near Cross River Mall in an e-rickshaw. Around 1.15 pm, when they reached near the venue, two motorcycle-borne men came there and snatched her bag. Ritu resisted and fell from the e-rickshaw, suffering serious head injuries, they said.

Advertisement

A senior police officer said the woman was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital and was later shifted to Max Hospital in Patparganj. She suffered a brain haemorrhage and her condition is stated to be critical.

Ritu's husband, Sunil, said his wife has been unconscious since the day of the incident. PTI NIT NIT DIV DIV

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2022 at 11:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot Aerospace

3 minutes ago
PM Modi calls millet superfood

PM Modi Promotes Millet

17 minutes ago
SSC JE 2024 Registration Begins at ssc.gov.in

SSC JE 2024 Notification

17 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan falls against dollar

18 minutes ago
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch

Man Saves Helpless Owl

19 minutes ago
Indian stock market growth

Indian market performance

25 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

26 minutes ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Accident

26 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates, PM Modi Talk

27 minutes ago
Exam Results

BSEB matric topper list

30 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

30 minutes ago
Education News

KCET registration date

32 minutes ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya In White Dress

35 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

35 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth In Denim Jacket

36 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Unveils His Wax

37 minutes ago
Sergio Ermotti

Sergio Ermotti has a path

40 minutes ago
Bill Gates and PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi on Digital India

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo