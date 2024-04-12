×

Updated June 6th, 2022 at 14:46 IST

2 held with 10 kg cannabis in Jammu

2 held with 10 kg cannabis in Jammu

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jammu, Jun 6 (PTI) The police have arrested two men and recovered 10 kg cannabis from their possession here, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as as Bihar-resident Dharvinder Kumar and Raj Kumar, a native of Chhattisgarh, police said, adding that they were nabbed near the city's Rajeev Nagar area.

The accused are being questioned and some more arrests and recoveries are expected based on their disclosure as police is working to break the drugs supply chain in the city, a police official said.

In another incident, the police also arrested a man named Yasir Hussain, a resident of the city's Bhatindi area, with 10 grams of heroin on Sunday.

The accused was arrested from the Suketar area in Jhajjar Kotli on the outskirts Jammu, he said.

He said that all the three peddlers were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI TAS TDS TDS

Published June 6th, 2022 at 14:46 IST

