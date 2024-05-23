2 Hours of Playtime, 1 Hour of TV: Pune Crash Accused’s Routine at Juvenile Home

Advertisement

Pune: After being involved in a tragic car accident that claimed the lives of two individuals in Pune, the 17-year-old teenager has been sent to the Children Observation Centre for a 14-day period. The juvenile will undergo a structured routine aimed at providing discipline and stability during this rehabilitation phase.

The minor's day at the juvenile centre commences promptly at 8 AM, where he, along with other inmates, initiates their daily activities.

Breakfast is served by 10 AM, comprising nutritious items like poha, upma, eggs, and milk.

Subsequently, a prayer session at 11 AM is followed by language classes focusing on educational development.

At 12:30 PM, lunch is served, after which inmates are allowed to rest until 4 PM. An evening snack is provided at 4 PM, followed by an hour of TV time.

From 5 PM to 7 PM, inmates engage in various sports activities such as football and volleyball. Dinner is served at 7 PM, consisting of vegetables, chapati, and rice.

The day concludes at 8 PM, with inmates returning to their dormitories.

In addition to the minor's detention, Vishal Agarwal, the father of the teenager, has also been arrested for his involvement in the case. The Pune police have advocated for treating the minor as an adult during prosecution, citing the severity of the crime.