Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 12:42 IST

2 Injured as 2 Trucks Collide Into Each Other in Pune

The impact of the collision was so huge that the driver cabin of one of the trucks was completely damaged.

Manisha Roy
Road accident
The injured have been admitted to a hospital. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Pune: Two people sustained grievous injuries after two trucks collided into each other in Pune in the wee hours of Tuesday. The accident took place near Navale bridge while going from Katraj to Warje side. The impact of the collision was so huge that the driver cabin of one of the trucks was completely damaged. The doors of the truck were also damaged severely.  

The accident took place when a truck hit another truck from rear. According to sources, the driver and the other person were stuck inside the vehicle for some time. Following which, the PMC & PMRDA fire officers reached the spot and rescued them. Both of them have been admitted to a hospital to receive treatment.  

A disruption in vehicular traffic was reported in the area after the mishap. PMC & PMRDA fire officers removed the mangled vehicles from the accident site. 
 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:42 IST

