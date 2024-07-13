Published 17:41 IST, July 13th 2024
2 Killed, 25 Injured After Bus Plunges Into 200-feet-deep Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda
The accident took place near Bhatyas at around 10.25 am when the private mini bus was on its way to Thathri from Bhalessa, the officials said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
2 Killed, 25 Injured After Bus Plunges Into 200-feet-deep Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:41 IST, July 13th 2024