sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:41 IST, July 13th 2024

2 Killed, 25 Injured After Bus Plunges Into 200-feet-deep Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

The accident took place near Bhatyas at around 10.25 am when the private mini bus was on its way to Thathri from Bhalessa, the officials said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Doda bus accident
2 Killed, 25 Injured After Bus Plunges Into 200-feet-deep Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

17:41 IST, July 13th 2024