Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:15 IST
2 Killed, 3 Injured As Auto Rickshaw Rams Into Divider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
- India
Rickshaw rams into divider in Bhiwandi | Image:ANI
Mumbai: In a tragic road accident, at least two were killed, and three others sustained injuries after an auto rickshaw rammed into a divider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)
Published March 9th, 2024 at 09:15 IST
