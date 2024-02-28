2 Killed in Lightning Strikes, Crops Damaged Due to Untimely Rains in Maharashtra’s Jalna District | Image: PTI/representative

Advertisement

Jalan: Two persons, including a woman, were killed in lightning strikes, while crops on nearly 11,700 hectares of land were destroyed by unseasonal rains in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday, officials told PTI.

Bhokardan and Jafrabad talukas of the North Maharashtra district faced untimely showers and hailstorms on Monday.

Advertisement

Two persons, including a woman residents of different villages in Bhokardan taluka were killed in lightning strikes during the rains, the Divisional Commissioner's office told PTI.

Crops on 11,691 hectares of land were affected in the rains and hailstorms.

Advertisement

According to PTI reports, “20,801 farmers from 66 villages in Bhokardan and Jafrabad suffered losses due to damage caused to crops like wheat, peas and maize”.