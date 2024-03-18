Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:42 IST
2 Killed in Lightning Strike in Odisha
Balasore: Two persons died and another was injured in incidents of lightning strike in Odisha’s Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday, police said.
A 30-year-old man died after lightning struck a thatched hut where he took shelter, at Tukuri Hazira village in Balasore, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Ranjan Parmanik.
In the second incident that took place at Manik Sahi village in Mayurbhanj district, Baidhar Samad died and his wife Buhuni was injured in a lightning strike.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:42 IST
