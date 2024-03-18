×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

2 Killed in Lightning Strike in Odisha

Two persons died and another was injured in incidents of lightning strike in Odisha’s Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
20 people have been killed across Gujarat due to lightning strikes.
2 Killed in Lightning Strike in Odisha | Image:National Goegraphic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Balasore: Two persons died and another was injured in incidents of lightning strike in Odisha’s Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday, police said.

A 30-year-old man died after lightning struck a thatched hut where he took shelter, at Tukuri Hazira village in Balasore, they said.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Ranjan Parmanik.

In the second incident that took place at Manik Sahi village in Mayurbhanj district, Baidhar Samad died and his wife Buhuni was injured in a lightning strike.

Advertisement

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Man Attempts Suicide From Third Floor of Mantralaya

Mumbai SHOCKER: Man Attem

5 minutes ago
20 people have been killed across Gujarat due to lightning strikes.

lightning strike

9 minutes ago
Building collapsed in Kolkata

Building Collapsed

9 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

11 minutes ago
accident

bus accident in Kerala

14 minutes ago
Mushfiqur Rahim's celebration

Mushfiqur MOCKS Sri Lanka

16 minutes ago
Neeraj Chopra with Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj's advice to Nadeem

19 minutes ago
Mansoor Khan, Founder and CEO of Beathoven.ai and Siddharth Bhardwaj, Co-Founder and CTO

Beatoven.ai raises $1.3 m

23 minutes ago
BRS

ED's Claim on K Kavitha

25 minutes ago
The Crew

Kriti On Filming Naina

26 minutes ago
Vindu Dara Singh, Farah Naaz

Vindu On First Wife

28 minutes ago
Gold

Gold dips slightly

31 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

32 minutes ago
Government greenlights EV policy to propel India as manufacturing hub

Government greenlights EV

33 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley with her son Damian

Hurley On Sex Scene

33 minutes ago
The PDP and the NC are at loggerheads over seat-sharing in Kashmir with the PDP declaring that it will be contesting on all the three constituencies.

PDP, NC At Loggerheads

34 minutes ago
PM Modi Congratulates Russian President Putin On Election Victory

PM Modi to Putin

37 minutes ago
Reckitt

Reckitt slump slim down

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education4 hours ago

  2. B'luru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing Loud Music During 'Azan' | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  3. K'taka: 14-Year-Old Girl Kills Self After Being Strip-Searched at School

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 4 Killed, 3 Injured as Car Crashes Into Truck on Delhi-Ajmer Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Ajith Kumar, Shalini Have An Early Wedding Anniversary Celebration

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo