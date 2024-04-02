Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 08:25 IST
2 killed, Several Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai National Highway
Over 10 people sustained injuries after a bus collided with a lorry on the Trichy- Chennai National Highway on Tuesday.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai National Highway | Image:ANI
Trichy: At least two people were killed and over 10 sustained injuries after a bus collided with a lorry on the Trichy- Chennai National Highway on Tuesday.
The injured have been admitted to Trichy Government Hospital for treatment, said the Trichy City Police
(This is a breaking copy)
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 08:25 IST
