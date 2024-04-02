Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 08:25 IST

2 killed, Several Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai National Highway

Over 10 people sustained injuries after a bus collided with a lorry on the Trichy- Chennai National Highway on Tuesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai National Highway | Image:ANI
Advertisement

Trichy: At least two people were killed and over 10 sustained injuries after a bus collided with a lorry on the Trichy- Chennai National Highway on Tuesday.

The injured have been admitted to Trichy Government Hospital for treatment, said the Trichy City Police

Advertisement

(This is a breaking copy)
 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 08:25 IST