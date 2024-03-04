Advertisement

Indore: In a shocking incident, three labourers were injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in the Usha Nagar area of Indore on Monday.

The incident unfolded within the limits of Annapurna police station area where workers trapped under the debris were pulled out, averting a major accident.

The slabs of two roofs of the building being filled caved in due to overweight of substances.

Given the mesh of debris and rods, the workers trapped in the basement were initially not able to come out.

They suffered injuries on their shoulders, hands and heads due to falling of debris and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.