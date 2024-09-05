Published 15:11 IST, September 5th 2024
2 Labourers Killed, 2 Injured as Part of Slap Collapses in Under-Construction Building in Mumbai
Two labourers were killed and as many others injured after some portion of a slab at an under-construction building collapsed.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The injured labourers were rushed to nearby M W Desai Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead | Image: PTI/representative
