sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 2 Labourers Killed, 2 Injured as Part of Slap Collapses in Under-Construction Building in Mumbai

Published 15:11 IST, September 5th 2024

2 Labourers Killed, 2 Injured as Part of Slap Collapses in Under-Construction Building in Mumbai

Two labourers were killed and as many others injured after some portion of a slab at an under-construction building collapsed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The injured labourers were rushed to nearby M W Desai Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead
The injured labourers were rushed to nearby M W Desai Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:11 IST, September 5th 2024