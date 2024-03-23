Updated May 17th, 2022 at 17:28 IST
2 men drown in canal in UP's Saharanpur
2 men drown in canal in UP's Saharanpur
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Advertisement
Saharanpur (UP), May 17 (PTI) Two men drowned at the Yamuna canal here where they had gone to take a bath, police said on Tuesday.
Yuvraj (20) and Devesh (21), both friends, had gone to take a bath with another person late on Monday evening but accidently went to the deeper side of the canal, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai said.
Advertisement
The locals rushed to the spot and managed to save the third person but Yuvraj and Devesh were washed away in the strong current, police said.
The police fished out the bodies with the help of divers, officials added.PTI COR SAB TDS TDS
Advertisement
Published May 17th, 2022 at 17:28 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.