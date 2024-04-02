Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 2 minor sisters were charred to death after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in North Delhi's Sadar Bazar area. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at a house located on the Chameliyan Road in Sadar Bazar area. On information, the local police from the Sadar Bazar police station and the fire personnel along with 4 fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts were initiated to control the fire.

After the fire was controlled the fire personnel and the police team conducted a search operation, during which they recovered the dead bodies of the two minor girls aged about 12 years and 14 years.

Advertisement

Police have initiated an investigation

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) Manoj Kumar Meena identified the two deceased as Ananya (12) and Gulashna (14), both daughters of Salim. It came to fore that both the girls were trapped inside the bathroom on the first floor of the house.

Advertisement

After both the girls were recovered they were immediately shifted to Jeewan Mala Hospital, where they were declared dead.

The DCP stated, “A PCR call regarding the fire was received at Sadar Bazar police station.When the team responded at spot, it was found that fire was raging in House no. C-363, Chameliyan Road, Sadar Bazar.”

Advertisement

“4 fire tenders arrived on spot and the fire was controlled. However, the floor was filled with smoke and the fire teams were able to enter with difficulty using gas masks. Two girls namely Gulashna (14) and Anaya (12), both daughters of Salim, were trapped inside the bathroom on the 1st floor from where they were shifted to Jeewan mala Hospital, after being taken out,” DCP Meena said.

In the hospital, the doctor declared them dead.

Advertisement

The police official stated that the Crime team was called at the spot and further legal proceedings were being taken.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. The police have registered a case in the matter and an investigation has been inititiated.

