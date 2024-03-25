×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Chhattisgarh: 2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning, 5 Family Members Hospitalised

Two minor siblings died due to suspected food poisoning on Sunday while five other members of the family, including their parents, are undergoing treatment at the Korba district hospital in Chhattisgarh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised
2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Korba,: Two minor siblings died due to suspected food poisoning on Sunday while five other members of the family, including their parents, are undergoing treatment at the Korba district hospital in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The incident occurred in Gidhauri village under the Urga police station area, an official said.

As per preliminary information, Shravan Kumar, his wife Rajkumari, their three children Devwrat, Anant (6), and Amrita (3), and two other kids of the family consumed roti with tea at around 9 am, he said.

They started vomiting and their condition deteriorated, the official said.

"They were admitted to the district hospital where Anant and his sister Amrita died during treatment," he said.

A police team collected samples of the roti, tea, and other food items for examination, he said.

"Doctors who treated the family suspect that they took ill due to food poisoning," the official said.

Police have registered an accidental death report and conducting the investigation.

Korba MP Jyotsana Mahant visited the hospital where the victims were admitted and condoled the death of the two children. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

