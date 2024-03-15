Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:58 IST
2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River
The victims, identified as 8-year-old Ashish Kumar and 11-year-old Abhishek were the residents of Kakrala Pusta in Noida.
Ghaziabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, two boys who went to take a bath in the Hindon river here slipped into deep water and reportedly drowned on Friday. The victims, identified as 8-year-old Ashish Kumar and 11-year-old Abhishek were the residents of Kakrala Pusta in Noida.
Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that there were several people present at the riverside when the incident occurred.
Local authorities were notified of the incident, which took place in the Phase-2 police station area. Upon receiving the call, the Phase-2 police team swiftly responded, rushing to the spot.
The authorities could not trace the minors till the time of filing the story.
