×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

The victims, identified as 8-year-old Ashish Kumar and 11-year-old Abhishek were the residents of Kakrala Pusta in Noida.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Three from Kanpur drown in Saryu river in Ayodhya
2 minors feared drowned | Image:representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ghaziabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, two boys who went to take a bath in the Hindon river here slipped into deep water and reportedly drowned on Friday. The victims, identified as 8-year-old Ashish Kumar and 11-year-old Abhishek were the residents of Kakrala Pusta in Noida.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that there were several people present at the riverside when the incident occurred.

Advertisement

Local authorities were notified of the incident, which took place in the Phase-2 police station area. Upon receiving the call, the Phase-2 police team swiftly responded, rushing to the spot.

The authorities could not trace the minors till the time of filing the story.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

a few seconds ago
McDonald's

McDonald's outage

a few seconds ago
Government Approves Major Bureaucratic Rejig with Key Appointments | LIVE

LIVE News

a minute ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

a minute ago
Two men have been arrested for leaking the the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination paper.

UP Paper Leak Arrest

3 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi roadshow

4 minutes ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

6 minutes ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

6 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

12 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

13 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

14 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

14 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

14 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

15 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

17 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

21 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

22 minutes ago
BRS

ED Raids K Kavitha House

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo