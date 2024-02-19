Advertisement

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to 14, a health official said on Sunday.

Both the cases were detected during testing at the Veer Savarkar Airport here.

All passengers arriving by flight have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test at the airport before they are allowed entry into the islands.

Of the 14 COVID-19 patients in the archipelago, 13 are in the South Andaman district and one in the North and Middle Andaman district, he said.

The two new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 7,598 of which 7,455 people have recovered from the disease including two persons in the last 24 hours, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported.

The administration has so far tested 5,27,246 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent, he said.

A total of 4,10,323 beneficiaries have been inoculated till Friday, of which 2,81,118 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,29,205 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official said, adding that the union territory has a total population of around 4,00,000 people.