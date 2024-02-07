Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Mammalian Marvel: 2 New Bearcat and Small-Clawed Otter Species Found in Kaziranga

In a recent Kaziranga survey, two new mammalian species, the elusive Binturong and small-clawed otter, were discovered.

Asian small-clawed otter
Asian small-clawed otter | Image:nationalzoo
Kaziranga: In a recent survey of water birds at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, two new mammalian species were discovered, bringing the total count of mammalian species in the protected area to 37. Park director Sonali Ghosh shared that the elusive Binturong, also known as the bearcat, and the small-clawed otter were identified during the enumeration.

The Binturong (Arctictis binturong), the largest civet in India, was spotted and photographed by tour guide Chirantanu Saikia during the bird census. This arboreal mammal native to South and Southeast India is known for its nocturnal and tree-dwelling habits, making it challenging to find. Ghosh mentioned that the Binturong is uncommon in much of its range and has a distribution exclusive to Northeast India.

The second discovery was the small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinereus), also known as the Asian small-clawed otter. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Eastern Assam Wildlife, Arun Vignesh, captured a photograph of this otter during a training program for officers and frontline staff, conducted jointly by the Wildlife Institute of India and the Assam Forest Department.

The small-clawed otter, the world's smallest otter species, has a wide distribution range from India in South Asia to Southeast Asia and southern China. In India, it is mostly found in protected areas of West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and some parts of Kerala in the Western Ghats region. Ghosh noted that although it was previously reported from the western Himalayas and parts of Odisha, there are no recent records of its presence in these regions.

Both the Binturong and the small-clawed otter are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Small-clawed otters are skilled hunters in aquatic environments, with partially webbed feet and short claws. They primarily inhabit freshwater habitats such as rivers, streams, and wetlands, feeding on a diet of fish, crustaceans, and mollusks. These highly social animals live in family groups and communicate through various vocalisations.

To further study the otters, the forest department plans to conduct a month-long otter survey led by newly recruited frontline staff, Ghosh added.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

