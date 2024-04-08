Advertisement

New Delhi: The Manesar Cyber ​​Team of Gurugram Police has arrested two people, including a private bank employee, on charges of cheating. The accused cheated people by luring them to earn money via a gaming application. According to ACP Cyber ​​Priyanshu Diwan, both accused cheated a person of more than Rs 1 crore by luring him to earn money through a gaming app.

According to the victim, he was lured to earn money via the gaming app, after which the victim's bank account was linked to the app and money was withdrawn from the account. The Manesar Cyber ​​Police said one of the two arrested accused is an employee of AU Small Finance Bank. The names of the fraudsters are Jaildar Brar and Nitesh, and both are residents of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Modus operandi of cyber fraudsters

The ​​police revealed that on January 25, a person filed a complaint to Cyber ​​Thana Manesar, Gurugram Police, in which he said that he had seen an advertisement named Renault Car Hire on Snapchat. He filled in his details for the car hire online, after which some people contacted him through the Telegram app and lured him to earn money by working from home. The complainant said that around Rs 1 crore 13 lakh were swindled.

During police interrogation, the accused told the police that both take bank account details from people in the name of adding it to the gaming app. They then make those bank accounts available to their other associates, who commit cyber fraud and cheat people in the name of trading and gaming. The duo said they received Rs 1 lakh for providing details of a bank account.

So far, the Gurugram Police has arrested at least 10 bank employees involved in different cyber fraud cases.