2 Schools in Tamil Nadu Receive Bomb Threat, Probe Underway
The two schools, PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore and a private school in Kancheepuram district, received the threat via email.
Chennai: Panic erupted in two schools in Tamil Nadu following bomb threats, officials said on Monday. The bomb threat sent parents, staff and students into a tizzy.
The two schools, PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore and a private school in Kancheepuram district, received the threat via email. PSBB Millennium School received the threat on Sunday night whereas another school on Monday.
An investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.
