Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:58 IST

2 SUVs With Same Number Plate In High Security Zone Raises Concerns

The two SUVs were registered in the name of a resident of Faridabad who also lives in Malviya Nagar in South Delhi and is a third-party contractor

Reported by: Simran Babbar
Security Alert At Tughlaq Road After 2SUVs Spotted With Same Number Plate
Security Alert At Tughlaq Road After 2SUVs Spotted With Same Number Plate | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A security scare prevailed in the high-security zone of Delhi’s Tughlaq area when two SUVs parked next to each other with the same number plates were seen parked in the area, under New Delhi district police station limits.

The incident came to light on March 18 when both the vehicles were running in the Ministry and was flagged by security personnel of the VIP who alerted the Police. According to New Delhi DCP Devesh Mahala, a PCR call was made at 6.19 pm on March 18 in which a complaint was made that two identical Innova vehicles were seen in Tughlaq Road area.

Advertisement
Major security breach in Delhi: 2 SUVs with the same number plate were found parked at Lutyens

The police swung into action and seized both vehicles after checking for any suspicious objects. Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 482 (using a false property mark) and the case is being further investigated. The charges imposed attract a punishment of one year. The vehicles have been seized.

A police team after conducting an inquest revealed that the vehicles were registered in the name of a resident of Faridabad who also lives in Malviya Nagar in South Delhi. The number plate of one of his vehicles was genuine and its number plate was also used in another vehicle. During the probe, it was further revealed that the accused worked as a third-party vendor and arranged cars for government and private individuals.

Advertisement

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under sections 482 and 471 of IPC. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:58 IST

