New Delhi: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the forces said on Tuesday, May 7. The security forces along with Kashmir Zone Police had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam's Redwani village late on Monday night following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

However, the search operation turned into an encounter. The Police has begun the identification process of the two killed terrorists as operation continues in the valley to track down others. "The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras can be revealed only after the bodies are retrieved," said the Police, as quoted by PTI.

“Bodies of 02 terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operation recovered so far. Identity & affiliation being ascertained. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” said Kashmir Police in a post on X. The encounter took place at a house in which terrorists were hiding. The house caught fire during exchange of fire between the Police and the terrorists on Tuesday morning.

Security has been beefed up Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir following the encounter started in the Redwani Payeen area of late night. The forces, meanwhile, has also intensified search operations from the Surankote to the Jarran Wali Gali areas, in light of the May 4 Poonch attack.

Search Operation Launched After Attack on IAF Convoy

The operation in Kulgam was launched to arrest the terrorists who fired at the convoy of Indian Air Force in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. IAF vehicles moving towards Sanai Top in Poonch's Surankote area were attacked on Saturday evening in which five personnel were injured. They were promptly transported to the Command Hospital in Udhampur where one of the soldiers succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

One of the trucks in the IAF convoy bore the maximum brunt of the attack with over 20 bullets hitting its windscreen and side. Massive manhunt has been launched to track down the terrorists who are believed to have fled in the nearby forests after the attack. A well-coordinated joint operation by the army and police is underway in many area and six locals were detained by the local police for allegedly supplying weapons to the attackers.

Sources exclusive to Republic said that terrorists used US made M4 rifles and AK47 to attack the Indian Air Force convoy. Chinese made bullets were also used in the attack, said sources. Sources told Republic that 200 rounds of bullets were fired on the jawans in a span of 15 minutes.

Lashkar's People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFP) had claimed responsibility for the attack, said reports. Sources said a Lashkar commander known with his code name QR2 was behind the attack. Lashkar Commander QR2 has been trained in Pakistan and he has been active in Rajouri region of Jammu and Kashmir for over 1.5 years.





