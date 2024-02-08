2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

According to sources, the child had fallen into the borewell at around 6.30pm on Tuesday. | Image: ANI

Ahmedabad: The two-year-old child who had fallen into a borewell at Govana village in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Tuesday evening has been rescued safely. According to sources, the child had fallen into the borewell at around 6.30pm. Soon after, a rescue operation was launched to rescue him.

Officials from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire department carried out the rescue operation.

In a similar incident, a three-year-old girl had fallen into a borewell in Gujarat's Dwarka district in January. But the minor could not be saved as she died while being taken to the hospital within an hour after her rescue. The child was rescued from the borewell after an eight-hour-long operation.

