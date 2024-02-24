Updated September 6th, 2021 at 14:18 IST
20 dogs poisoned in UP village; FIR registered
At least 20 dogs were poisoned by some people in a village in the Shrinagar area in Mahoba, police said on Monday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
At least 20 dogs were poisoned by some people in a village in the Shrinagar area in Mahoba, police said on Monday.
An FIR was lodged in this connection against unidentified persons based on a complaint by Basaura village head Sukhnandan Prajapati, and the dead dogs were buried, local SHO Anil Kumar said.
Some people allegedly fed the dogs bread laced with a poisonous substance in the village on Saturday and Sunday, Kumar said.
Prajapati said at least 20 dogs have died so far, and the count is likely to go up.
Chief Development Officer Haricharan said the matter was being probed.
Advertisement
Published September 6th, 2021 at 14:18 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Can a different INDI take on BJP?The Debate6 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.