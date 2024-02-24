Advertisement

At least 20 dogs were poisoned by some people in a village in the Shrinagar area in Mahoba, police said on Monday.

An FIR was lodged in this connection against unidentified persons based on a complaint by Basaura village head Sukhnandan Prajapati, and the dead dogs were buried, local SHO Anil Kumar said.

Some people allegedly fed the dogs bread laced with a poisonous substance in the village on Saturday and Sunday, Kumar said.

Prajapati said at least 20 dogs have died so far, and the count is likely to go up.

Chief Development Officer Haricharan said the matter was being probed.