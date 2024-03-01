Updated April 26th, 2022 at 18:31 IST
20 people booked for attacking cops in UP village
Kannauj (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Twenty people have been booked for attacking a woman Sub-Inspector and a Constable when they were enquiring about a dispute in a village here, police said on Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said that on Monday SI Hemlata and Constable Naresh had gone to Devin Tola in Saraimeera area to enquire about a dispute between two factions, and were attacked by the locals.
He said both were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was said to be stable.
Strict action will be taken against the accused, the SP added. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN
