Updated September 27th, 2021 at 22:26 IST

20-year-old shot dead by unidentified men in west Delhi

A 20-year-old man was shot dead on Monday allegedly by unidentified men in a suspected case of gang war in west Delhi's Khaira road area, three days after the shootout inside the Rohini courtroom left three people dead.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tinku Kharab, a resident of Mundela Khurd, in JP Kalan here received seven bullet injuries, they said.

The incident comes days after jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was killed inside the crowded Rohini courtroom here by two assailants who were then shot dead police retaliatory fire.

The two gunmen, who killed Gogi, are suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang, officials had said.

The police received information about a firing incident on Khaira Road near RML public school. Enquiry revealed a Swift Desire car had been following Tinku's vehicle.

Two men got out of the Swift car and started firing at Tinku, police said.

Eight empty cartridges and one country-made pistol and the car was recovered from the spot, police said.

The police suspect that Tinku was a member of Manjeet Mahal gang and was killed due to the rivalry between two gangs. However, the facts are being verified and the investigation is underway, the police said.

The police are also checking the CCTV footage of the spot and trying to identify the accused and to ascertain the sequence of events, they added. 

Published September 27th, 2021 at 22:26 IST

