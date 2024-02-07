Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

200 Brave Women on Bikes Showcase 'Nari Shakti' at 75th Republic Day Parade

265 fearless women on motorcycles displayed valour and determination, illustrating 'Nari Shakti' during the 75th Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Digital Desk
265 fearless women on motorcycles displayed valour and determination, illustrating 'Nari Shakti'
265 fearless women on motorcycles displayed valour and determination, illustrating 'Nari Shakti' | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: 265 women on motorcycles showcased their bravery, valour, and determination during the 75th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Friday to illustrate their ‘Nari Shakti’ which in upon which the celebrations were Centred today

The parade featured women personnel from the Central Armed Police Force, spread across the nation, emphasising the message of 'Sarvatra Suraksha' (safety everywhere) at the Kartavya Path. The women bikers, representing CRPF, BSF, and SSB, not only demonstrated physical strength but also showcased Indian values, including yoga. Assistant Commandant Seema Nag led the 'commandant abhivadan' display, followed by HC Rita Bisht and seven others presenting 'Lakshita.'

'Sarvatra Suraksha' was effectively portrayed by CT Amandeep Kaur and 25 others armed with the latest weaponry. Inspector Promila Sethi and her team of 21 highlighted the technological edge of the forces, while CT Anupam and 15 others represented women deployed on the borders providing security. The parade continued to exhibit 'Naari Shakti' as Inspector Sehnaaz Khatoon and 13 other personnel represented women deployed in the hinterland of the country.

Adding an element of balance and discipline, three different teams led by Inspector Soniya Banwri, CT Anita Bharti, and CT Rekhan performed various yoga poses while riding the bikes.

The power of 'Sadhna' was showcased as CT Shivleela and nine other personnel performed beam rolls on moving bikes, while CT VijetaBmale Rao and her team of 18 demonstrated the oneness of thought and action.

Further in a visually striking display, Inspector Himanshu Sirohi and two other personnel balanced on a ladder on moving motorcycles, symbolising Indian women's aspirations to reach great heights. Various other teams, led by Inspector Monika Sharma, CT Neelam Grave, CT Poonam, CT Shaikh Kajal Ilahi, CT Sachi Pandey, and CT Vandana Yadav, added to the spectacle by performing various stunts, making the Republic Day parade a celebration of women's strength and capabilities.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

