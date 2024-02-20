The CBI is carrying out searches at two premises – one belonging to Amal Bhattacharya & other to his company – in connection with a 2021 Ponzi Scam case. | Image: PTI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at two premises – one belonging to Amal Bhattacharya and the other to his company Unix Infrastructure Pvt Ltd – in Kolkata, in connection with a 2021 Ponzi Scam case, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday, citing officials. The CBI had filed a chargesheet against Bhattacharya and his company in December 2022, and kept its probe open to investigate the larger conspiracy in the case, officials told PTI, adding that the ongoing searches had started on Tuesday morning.

The investigation against the company began when its agents reportedly approached a deputy magistrate claiming that they have been tasked to raise money from people in the name of selling some plots of land in West Bengal's Bankura district.

The agents alleged that the firm was acting like a non-banking financial company without having any authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India or the government, according to the PTI report.

Subsequently, the deputy magistrate then ordered police to register an FIR, which was later taken over by the CBI on the orders of the Supreme Court to investigate the Ponzi scam cases.