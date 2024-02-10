Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:22 IST
2022 Coimbatore Blast Case: NIA Raids Several Locations in Trichy, Coimbatore
According to NIA officials, the searches are being conducted at several locations in Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several locations in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The raids were being carried out as part of a probe in the 2022 Coimbatore blast case.
According to NIA officials, the searches are being conducted at several locations in Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli.
Advertisement
News agency PTI reported that the NIA raided the residences of Ashraf Ali and Abdul Kuthoos. The blast took place on October 23, 2022, in front of an ancient temple in Coimbatore.
Advertisement
In this incident, a suicide bomber was killed when his vehicle-borne improvised explosive device exploded. The vehicle carrying the IED was being driven by the deceased accused, Jameesha Mubeen, with whom both Tahanaseer and Mohammad Thoufeeq, two other accused, were closely associated, as per the NIA.
This case was initially registered by the Ukkadam Police Station in Coimbatore city and subsequently handed over to the NIA.
Advertisement
Investigations uncovered that the deceased accused, Jameesha Mubeen, was deeply inspired and motivated by the radical ISIS ideology. Jamesha, prior to carrying out the terror attack, had sworn allegiance by giving 'bayath' to Abu-Al-Hasan Al Hashmi Al Qureshi, the self-proclaimed Caliphate of the ISIS at the time, NIA had said in a statement. 15 people have been arrested in the blast case so far, as per the agency.
(With inputs from agencies)
Advertisement
Published February 10th, 2024 at 10:06 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier LeagueSports 28 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.