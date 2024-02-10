2022 Coimbatore Blast Case: NIA Raids Several Locations in Trichy, Coimbatore

This case was initially registered by the Ukkadam Police Station in Coimbatore city and subsequently handed over to the NIA. | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several locations in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The raids were being carried out as part of a probe in the 2022 Coimbatore blast case.

According to NIA officials, the searches are being conducted at several locations in Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli.

Advertisement

VIDEO | NIA conducts raids at residences of Ashraf Ali and Abdul Kuthoos in Tamil Nadu's #Trichy in connection with Coimbatore blast case. More details are awaited.



(Full video is available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/D02ZwpliOx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2024

News agency PTI reported that the NIA raided the residences of Ashraf Ali and Abdul Kuthoos. The blast took place on October 23, 2022, in front of an ancient temple in Coimbatore.

Advertisement

In this incident, a suicide bomber was killed when his vehicle-borne improvised explosive device exploded. The vehicle carrying the IED was being driven by the deceased accused, Jameesha Mubeen, with whom both Tahanaseer and Mohammad Thoufeeq, two other accused, were closely associated, as per the NIA.

This case was initially registered by the Ukkadam Police Station in Coimbatore city and subsequently handed over to the NIA.

Advertisement

Investigations uncovered that the deceased accused, Jameesha Mubeen, was deeply inspired and motivated by the radical ISIS ideology. Jamesha, prior to carrying out the terror attack, had sworn allegiance by giving 'bayath' to Abu-Al-Hasan Al Hashmi Al Qureshi, the self-proclaimed Caliphate of the ISIS at the time, NIA had said in a statement. 15 people have been arrested in the blast case so far, as per the agency.

(With inputs from agencies)