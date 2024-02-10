English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:22 IST

2022 Coimbatore Blast Case: NIA Raids Several Locations in Trichy, Coimbatore

According to NIA officials, the searches are being conducted at several locations in Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli.

Digital Desk
NIA raid
This case was initially registered by the Ukkadam Police Station in Coimbatore city and subsequently handed over to the NIA. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several locations in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The raids were being carried out as part of a probe in the 2022 Coimbatore blast case.

According to NIA officials, the searches are being conducted at several locations in Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli.

Advertisement

News agency PTI reported that the NIA raided the residences of Ashraf Ali and Abdul Kuthoos. The blast took place on October 23, 2022, in front of an ancient temple in Coimbatore. 

Advertisement

In this incident, a suicide bomber was killed when his vehicle-borne improvised explosive device exploded. The vehicle carrying the IED was being driven by the deceased accused, Jameesha Mubeen, with whom both Tahanaseer and Mohammad Thoufeeq, two other accused, were closely associated, as per the NIA.

This case was initially registered by the Ukkadam Police Station in Coimbatore city and subsequently handed over to the NIA. 

Advertisement

Investigations uncovered that the deceased accused, Jameesha Mubeen, was deeply inspired and motivated by the radical ISIS ideology. Jamesha, prior to carrying out the terror attack, had sworn allegiance by giving 'bayath' to Abu-Al-Hasan Al Hashmi Al Qureshi, the self-proclaimed Caliphate of the ISIS at the time, NIA had said in a statement. 15 people have been arrested in the blast case so far, as per the agency. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  2. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections32 minutes ago

  4. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News33 minutes ago

  5. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement