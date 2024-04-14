22 Hours On, No Trace of Child Who Fell Into Borewell in MP's Rewa, Still Trapped At 40 Feet | Image: Republic

Rewa: Even after 22-hours, there is no trace of the six-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Friday. The state administration launched an immediate rescue operation, bringing in eight excavators and several other equipments, after receiving the complaint.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 3 pm in Manika village near the Uttar Pradesh border where Mayank fell into a borewell and got stuck at the depth of around 40-feet.

Parallel to the borewell where the incident occured, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) has so far completed digging at 50-feet with eight excavating machines. However, no trace of the child has been found so far, said officials.

Efforts underway to rescue the child | Image: Republic

Mayank was playing with friends in a wheat field when he tripped and fell into a nearby borewell. Mayank's friends attempted to help him but Mayank got stuck at a depth of around 40 feet. Then they informed his parents, who alerted the police and administration.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) was immediately called to launch a rescue operation to save the child, said Rewa collector Pratibha Pal.

Efforts to establish contact with Mayank using a CCTV camera were hindered by mud and stubble inside the borewell, said Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar. Oxygen is being supplied to Mayank through a pipe, and attempts are being made to dig a parallel pit alongside the borewell.

An NDRF team from Varanasi has been called to assist in the rescue efforts. However, unseasonal rains have posed additional challenges for the ongoing operation, Sonkar said.