'22 Minute Mein 22 April Ka Badla': PM Modi Sets The Record Straight During Operation Sindoor Debate

New Delhi: During the high-stakes debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism saying “22 Minute Mein 22 April Ka Badla” to determine India’s stern and decisive retaliation against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

PM Modi said that within 22 minutes, Indian forces destroyed nine major terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, calling it a surgical and symbolic strike.

He reiterated how terrorists had targeted civilians based on religion, wiping the sindoor of Indian women, and said the attack pierced the hearts of 140 crore Indians.

PM Modi highlighted how his government gave full operational freedom to the armed forces, allowing them to plan and execute the strike with precision.

PM Modi During Operation Sindoor Debate in The Lok Sabha

PM Modi outlined three principles of India’s new anti-terror doctrine:

India will respond decisively to any terror attack. Nuclear threats won’t deter India’s resolve. Terror groups and their host governments will be treated as one.