Updated January 15th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

22-year-old Bihar native dies in a road accident in Nepal's Bagmati

A 22-year-old Indian national was killed in a road accident in Nepal's Bagmati province when his scooter crashed into a parked truck, police said on Monday. An unidentified pillion rider survived the accident with injuries.

Press Trust Of India
Representational image for a road accident.
Representational image for a road accident. | Image:PTI
KATHMANDU: A 22-year-old Indian national was killed in a road accident in Nepal's Bagmati province when his scooter crashed into a parked truck, police said on Monday.

Arjun Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Sitamarhi, and an unidentified pillion rider were riding a two-wheeler in the Balefi Rural Municipality on Sunday night when they were involved in an accident.

Kumar was killed when the scooter hit a parked tipper in the Lamosanghu area, while the pillion rider sustained injuries, according to the police.

The injured rider was taken to a trauma centre in Kathmandu for further treatment after being admitted to a local hospital.

A tipper is a large truck for transporting heavy loads, with a back part that can be raised at one end so that its contents can fall out. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

